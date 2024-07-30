Ghaziabad prison inmate dies after complaining of chest pain

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A 42-year-old inmate of Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail has died after complaining of pain in his chest, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Dasna Jail Sitaram Sharma identified the deceased inmate as Imran and said prison authorities shifted him to a hospital on Monday evening after he experienced uneasiness.

Doctors declared him dead at night, Sharma added.

He said Imran was serving a six-year jail term in connection with an attack on a fruit seller in Hapur.

According to Sharma, a post-mortem examination revealed Imran was suffering from "abnormal behaviour with HTN with seizure disorder".

He added that a magisterial inquiry will also be conducted. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT