Ghaziabad school principal booked for molesting girl students

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) The principal of a government-aided school here has been booked for allegedly molesting a few girl students of Classes 7 to 10, police said on Thursday.

In a complaint registered on Wednesday, the female students alleged that their school principal Rajiv Tyagi called them to his office on Tuesday on some pretext and molested them, they added.

After the parents learnt about the incident from their wards, they reached the school and thrashed the accused due to which he sustained severe injuries, the police said.

Counter FIRs have been lodged at the Wave City police station here by the school management and the students' parents, they said.

Tyagi has been booked under Sections 354a (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

Wave City ACP Saloni Agarwal said police have launched an investigation into the alleged molestation case and also obtained the CCTV footage showing the parents manhandling the principal.

Appropriate legal action would be initiated if the principal is found guilty, the ACP added.

Meanwhile, functionaries of the Uttar Pradesh Pradhanacharya Sangh met the commissioner of police and handed over a memorandum demanding an impartial investigation of the case. PTI COR ABN RPA