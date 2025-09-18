Ghaziabad: Security guard kills wife, dies after jumping from building

Ghaziabad, Sep 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old security guard allegedly strangled his wife to death before dying by suicide after jumping from the third floor of an under-construction building in Shakti Khand-4 area here on Thursday, police said.

The incident came to light after contractor Varun informed the police, following which a team reached the spot and rushed the injured guard to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastav said the guard, identified as Sunil Razak, a native of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, had married Ranu (23) around one-and-a-half years ago.

The couple was living in the Shakti Khand-4 locality.

"On Thursday morning, Razak had a heated argument with his wife over some issue, following which he strangled her in a fit of rage. Later, he jumped from the third floor of the building," Srivastav said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, police added.