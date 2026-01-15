Ghaziabad station platforms widened to ease passenger congestion: Railway Board

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The widening of four platforms at Ghaziabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh has been completed within the stipulated timeline to address persistent congestion, passenger movement and safety, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

"The widening of Platform (PF) Nos 5/6 and 3/4 has been carried out to enhance capacity and provide better convenience to rail users," the Board said.

The initiative was undertaken as part of ongoing efforts to manage the increasing passenger footfall at Ghaziabad station, ensure smoother movement during peak hours, and improve overall safety, comfort and operational efficiency at one of the busiest junctions on the railway network, it said.

Providing details of the work completed, the Board said the width of Platform Nos 5/6 has been increased by approximately 4 metres in the middle portion and about 1.5 metres at the end portion, covering a total length of around 300 metres.

Similarly, Platform Nos 3/4 have been widened by about 4 metres in the middle portion and approximately 2 metres at the end portion, over a length of nearly 200 metres.

Officials said the widening will help reduce congestion during peak hours, improve passenger safety and ease of movement, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

"The completion of this project reflects the Railways' commitment to upgrading passenger infrastructure and providing a safer, more comfortable travel experience," the Board added. PTI JP JP APL APL