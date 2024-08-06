Ghaziabad teen girl has miscarriage after rape-caused pregnancy; accused held

Ghaziabad, Aug 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Ghaziabad Police for allegedly raping a teen, who was later found to have become pregnant due to it, and last month had a miscarriage, officials said on Monday.

Police had suo motu taken cognisance of the matter after it got to know about the incident through the private hospital in the Sahibabad area where the victim, a distant cousin of the accused, was hospitalised, they said.

Four months ago, the accused had come here to attend a wedding function from Agouta village of adjoining Bulandshahar district and stayed with her family and established physical relations with her due to which she became pregnant, an official said.

"On July 11, the teenage girl gave birth to a dead child of four months. In this regard police had received information from a private hospital of Sahibabad Kotwali area," Sahibabad ACP Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

"Police contacted the parents of the minor girl but they denied furnishing any information or lodging any complaint in this regard. The police tried to convince the minor and her kin but they did not cooperate with police," he said.

Thereafter, police took suo moto cognisance of the matter and with help of electronic surveillance police identified the rapist. On July 13, an FIR under Section 64 (rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered against him, he said.

"Police arrested him on Sunday evening and he was sent to jail," the ACP added.