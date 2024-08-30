Ghaziabad teenage rape: Man, 21, nabbed, 250 booked for vandalism

Ghaziabad, Aug 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager here, and around 250 others booked for perpetrating acts of vandalism and arson in the wake of the crime, the Ghaziabad Police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Faizan, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl after barging inside her house from the back door during a power outage in an area under the Link Road Police Station on Wednesday.

The incident sparked off passionate protests by locals and some right wing outfits, which went on for two days.

"Accused Faizan has been arrested on charges of rape. He barged into the house and used anaesthesia due to which she fell unconscious and he took advantage of her," DCP Trans Hindan Nimish Patil said.

He said police have also booked around 250 miscreants for vandalising shops and burning an e-rickshaw on Thursday in the Brij Vihar Colony.

They have been booked under section 191 (2) (rioting), 191 (3)(rioting with deadly weapon), and 121 (voluntarily hurting government official) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped by one man.

However, some malcontents, with a view to incite communal tensions, spread a rumour that she was gang-raped, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's kin, on Wednesday around 6 pm, 3-4 people entered the girl's house from the back door when there was a power outage.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to keep tempers calm, the officer said.

"The accused has been sent to jail under section 64 BNS and POCSO Act," DCP Patil said. PTI COR KIS VN VN