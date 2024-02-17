Ghaziabad: Three arrested for honey-trapping people through dating app, extorting money

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Two men and a woman have been arrested in the Vasundhara colony here for allegedly honey-trapping people and extorting money from them, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil said the arrests were made on Friday in the Indirapuram police station area.

Using a dating app, the gang would reach out to its targets, following which the woman would meet with them in private, shoot video clips and use those to blackmail them, he said, adding that the gang has extorted more than Rs 1 crore from people.

Patil said two mobile phones and a car were seized from them.

Advertisment

Police said the action followed a complaint by a doctor, who had come in contact with the arrested woman through the dating app.

The woman had called the doctor to a flat and her accomplices Praveen and Deepak recorded the private meetup on video. The gang then blackmailed the doctor, who paid them Rs 1.5 lakh, police officials added.

Two more members of the gang are yet to be arrested, police said. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT