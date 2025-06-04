Ghaziabad: Truck carrying animal parts set ablaze by Hindu right activists; FIR lodged

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A truck laden with animal pelts, carcasses, and meat was set on fire on the Bhojpur-Faridnagar road by the members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night near the Amrala village and led to a two-hour blockade.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the activists and bring the situation under control.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Gyan Prakash Rai said the truck was coming from Pilkhuwa town in Hapur when it was intercepted by the members of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Yuva Dal and other similar outfits.

Neeraj Sharma, an office bearer of Hindu Yuva Dal, said his group had received information that the truck was transporting cow meat for Eid.

"This information infuriated the activists, who intercepted the vehicle and set fire to the tarpaulin cover of the truck," he said.

The ACP said, "The truck driver and conductor were beaten. Police took them into custody for their safety. A veterinary doctor was called to the spot, who, after inspection, confirmed that the truck was carrying cow pelts." The activists later staged a sit-in on the Bhojpur-Faridnagar road, blocking traffic for more than two hours.

During the protest, they took some of the meat from the truck and placed it on the road, broke the truck's windows, and deflated its tires.

Police force from nearby areas, including Niwari, Modinagar, and Muradnagar, was called in to rein in the vandals, a source said.

In the commotion, someone poured petrol on the tarpaulin covering the truck's top and set it ablaze around 10.30 PM.

An FIR has been registered against unnamed workers of the Hindu outfits in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway, Rai said. PTI COR CDN VN VN