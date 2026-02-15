Ghaziabad: Two Delhi-based phone snatchers active in trans-Hindon area held after encounter

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two alleged phone snatchers, both residents of Delhi, and active in trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad district were arrested following an encounter here late on Saturday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Panchal (27) and Nikhil Sagar (26), both residents of Mansarovar Park in Delhi's Shahdara area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Shewta Yadav said.

A police team posted at a checkpoint near Sahibabad railway station underpass signalled two bike-borne suspects approaching Sahibabad from Link road police station area to stop.

Instead of halting, they allegedly sped away, with the police team tailing in hot pursuit, the officer said.

Subsequently, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police in a bid to escape. Police fired in self-defence, and one of two suspects -- Rohit -- sustained a bullet injury in his leg, she said, adding that the duo was then overpowered and arrested.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to snatching mobile phones in Rajendra Nagar Colony on January 19 and 21. The duo have been booked in around a dozen criminal cases in various police stations of Delhi and Ghaziabad, the officer said.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession, Yadav added. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB