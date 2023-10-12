Ghaziabad: UP CM inspects venues where PM will inaugurate RAPIDX, address rally

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inspected the venues in Ghaziabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India's first rapid rail transit RAPIDX and addressing a rally next week.

During the inspection, the chief minister directed officials to complete all works on time. He also held a review meeting with BJP office bearers, people's representatives and officers, an official statement issued here said.

He inspected the public meeting venue of the PM in Vasundhara Sector-8 and RAPIDX station in Sahibabad. PTI ABN ABN ANB ANB