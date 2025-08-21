Ghaziabad woman alleges torture by husband who asked her to maintain figure like Nora Fatehi

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A woman here has filed a police complaint alleging that her husband and in-laws subjected her to harassment and mental torture for dowry, and demanded that she maintain her figure like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, officials said.

The woman also accused her in-laws of forcing her to take an abortion pill, which she claimed led to a miscarriage.

In her complaint, the woman, who was married six months ago, alleged that her family spent more than Rs 76 lakh on the wedding. Despite this, she was constantly "body-shamed" by her husband, who is a physical education teacher at a government school, her complaint said.

The husband allegedly called her "fat and ugly". He and the in-laws allegedly demanded that she work out for three hours a day and would deny her food if she failed to comply. She also accused her husband of physically assaulting her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal confirmed that a complaint was filed at the women's police station. "The complainant claimed that her husband and in-laws harassed her in various ways," the officer told PTI Videos on Thursday.

"The woman mentioned that her husband... had certain expectations and allegedly forced her to do workouts. She also complained that she was not given food on time by her in-laws.

"Based on this complaint, an FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway. The complainant said her husband would tell her that she should be like Nora Fatehi and that she should have a body like hers," the officer added.

The woman also claimed that her husband is a womaniser and would watch "inappropriate videos of women on the internet".

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu told PTI Videos on Thursday that she thinks beauty or appreciation lies in the eyes of the beholder.

"For me, fitness and being a good size is about feeling good from the inside first. And automatically, that's going to reflect on the outside," Pannu said.

"My work goes beyond how I look, and I'm glad that is more important to my audience than just my appearance. So, I don't think people really know or appreciate me just for the way I look, it's more about what I do," she said.

The Bollywood actress further said what one does should always come before how she or he looks.