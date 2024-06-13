Ghaziabad woman arrested for giving 'tips' on sexually assaulting children: Police

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A woman was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly giving "tips on sexually assaulting children" on her social media channel, police said.

The matter surfaced after several people shared the offending video of the woman on X, urging police to initiate proceedings against her.

In a YouTube video clip, the woman is purportedly "advising" viewers on how to sexually exploit infants, they said.

"We have arrested one Shikha Maitreya who made a video on her YouTube channel 'Kunwari Begum', on which she was giving tips on sexually assaulting kids," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

Police action against the woman came after National Commission for Women chairman Rekha Sharma took cognisance of the video on X.

Sharma highlighted the matter to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on the social media platform, and called for her arrest.

Police are investigating further to know Maitreya's intentions behind what she said on her YouTube channel, the ACP added.