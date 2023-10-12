Ghaziabad: Woman e-rickshaw driver hits traffic cop with slippers, arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A traffic sub-inspector was allegedly beaten with slippers by a woman driver here after he asked the driver to move back her e-rickshaw, police said on Wednesday.

The driver, identified as Mithilesh, has been arrested, they said, adding the e-rickshaw plying without a registration number plate was seized.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday when traffic sub-inspector Vijay Kant Singh, who was on duty with head constable Dilip kumar, asked the driver to remove her e-rickshaw as it was causing a jam, police said.

But she got angry over it and manhandled a policeman and also damaged a wireless set by throwing it on the road, police said.

Mithilesh used abusive language, brandished slippers and fled away from the spot, Additional DCP (traffic) Ramanand Kushwah said, adding that she was later held.

Traffic SI Singh and head constable Kumar did not retaliate, he said.

The woman also pushed Singh due to which he fell on the road and sustained injuries in his back, police said.

An FIR was registered against the e-rickshaw driver under various IPC sections, including 332 (voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant to discharge duty).

A video clip of this incident went viral on social media which tarnished the image of police department, Singh said in his complaint. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK