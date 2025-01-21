Ghaziabad woman killed by in-laws over dowry: Police

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Police lodged a case of dowry death against the husband and in-laws of a woman who was found hanging here on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

Nazia, 22, was allegedly killed by her husband Altaf and in-laws in Alvi Nagar in Ghaziabad for not bringing sufficient dowry after marriage, a police official said. Nazia married Altaf 13 months ago.

Her mother Firdaus lodged a complaint against Nazia's in-laws at Ankur Vihar police station on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Nazia's in-laws hanged her daughter from a ceiling fan using a rope around 1 am on the intervening night of January 20-21.

Advertisment

The in-laws have been absconding since Nazia's death and efforts are on to arrest them, ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma said.

Police said Nazia's alleged harassment began 15 days after the marriage. Altaf, her sister-in-law Erum and mother-in-law Shabana allegedly started harassing her for insufficient dowry. They are also alleged to have demanded Rs 2 lakh for a motorcycle, police said.

Nazia tried to convince them citing her paralytic father's financial condition but the torture allegedly continued, police said.

Advertisment

A case has been registered under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act, the ACP said. Nazia's body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY