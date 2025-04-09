Ghaziabad woman strangulates daughter to death for disobeying her

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A woman allegedly strangulated her 11-year-old daughter to death here in a fit of rage after the latter disobeyed her on Wednesday, police said. The woman has been detained.

According to the woman's family, she is undergoing treatment for a mental condition, they said.

The incident took place in Kanchan Park Colony under the Loni police station area.

The woman, Uzma (40), told police that her daughter Alia was insisting on visiting her maternal aunt's house. Uzma refused permission to Alia to visit her aunt's house but the girl disobeyed her, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Loni, Siddhartha Gautam said.

"Enraged by her daughter's defiance, Uzma thrashed Alia. She lifted her daughter by the neck and slammed her onto the floor. This resulted in the immediate death of the girl," the officer said.

After reaching the spot, police personnel noticed that injury marks were visible on Alia's body, he added.

Uzma and Alia were the only ones home at the time of the incident. Uzma's husband and son have gone to Gujarat, police said.

Alia's grandfather told police that Uzma is undergoing treatment for a mental health condition.

Police are awaiting a formal complaint in the matter. In the meantime, Uzma has been detained and Alia's body has been sent for post-mortem, the ACP said.