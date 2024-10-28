Ghaziabad youth nabbed for 'raping' minor girl

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly "raping" a minor girl, a daily wager, a police officer said.

Ankur Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma said the youth had sex with the girl several times promising her that he will marry her.

Sahil Khan was booked on the complaint of the girl, who alleged she had met him around 18 months ago, and was ever since being physically exploited by him.

She alleged that Khan also recorded a video of her in private moments and threatened to upload it online.

He would beat him whenever she would ask him to marry her and even broke one of her teeth and snatched Rs 1 lakh from her, she alleged.

Khan was booked under charges of rape, criminal breach of trust, and intimidation, as well as sections of the POCSO Act, Verma said. PTI COR NAV VN VN