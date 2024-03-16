Gherao, sit-in by Presidency univ female students demanding bus service from hostel to campus

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) A section of female students of Presidency University here are staging a sit-in demonstration and gherao of some institute officials on the campus for over 48 hours, demanding introduction of bus service between girls' hostel and the varsity campus.

The female students are demanding the reintroduction of bus service for boarders, which had been provided till 2019 but was discontinued after the COVID-19 pandemic.

High drama was marked on Friday evening as the development officer of the hostel, who was inside the room of the dean of hostels and under gherao by the agitating students, complained of physical discomfiture and was rushed to hospital.

He was allowed to leave for home "on humanitarian grounds," by the agitating students but the dean was under gherao till the demands for the introduction of four buses were not met, SFI Presidency unit president Anandarupa Dhar said.

The SFI is supporting the movement of the female boarders.

Their demands include keeping the monthly transportation fee within Rs 500.

Dhar said while the students blocked the road near the campus on March 15 at noon for some time, they will stage a blockade again on March 16 to press for the demand.

Currently, around 50 boarders have been staging the sit-in protest outside the office of the dean of hostels and development officer for over 48 hours.

University officials said the previous bus service was arranged by the state transport department under subsidy, and one bus can be arranged by the cash-starved university authority.

The Presidency Hostel for girls is located in Salt Lake, while the varsity campus is located at College Street in the northern part of the city. PTI SUS RG