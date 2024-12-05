GHIAL signs MOU with Telangana Young India Skill University

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Young India Skill University to promote aviation skill development among the youth of Telangana.

In a press release, GHIAL stated that the partnership will offer specialised aviation training programmes and certifications, aimed at enhancing workforce skills and meeting the growing demands of the aviation industry.

Speaking on the partnership, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said, "This collaboration will empower the youth by equipping them with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the aviation sector. It will promote skill development, bridge talent gaps, and create employment opportunities for the youth in the state." V L V S S Subba Rao, vice chancellor of Young India Skills University, Telangana, stated that the collaboration between GMR and YISU would be highly impactful in delivering advanced skill sets for the aviation sector through professionally designed courses.

YISU is a Telangana government initiative designed to bridge the skills and employability gap across the state and the country.