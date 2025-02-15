GHMC announces call centre number for those left out of caste survey

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday announced a call centre number to enable citizens who were left out during the caste survey conducted last year to approach authorities and submit their details.

The call centre (040-21111111) will take calls not just from those belonging to GHMC but also from citizens in districts across the state.

The information from callers in districts will be forwarded to the concerned district Collectors, a GHMC release said.

Callers will be required to provide their mobile phone number, address, and pin code, it added.

After citizens contact the call centre, enumerators will visit their homes to collect data.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recently stated that data from families left out of the caste survey (conducted in November-December last year) would be accepted from February 16 to 28.

He mentioned that such citizens can approach the government through the toll-free number, at mandal offices, or online.

The state government said the survey covered 3,54,77,554 individuals (96.9 per cent of the population).

It also noted that 3.1 per cent of the population (16 lakh) was left out of the survey, as they were either unavailable or chose not to participate.