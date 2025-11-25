GHMC approves Rs 2 cr each for 150 wards in Hyderabad to boost civic works

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting on Tuesday approved a proposal to allocate Rs two crore each to 150 wards to improve civic infrastructure in the city.

Of the total funds, Rs one crore would be allocated for development works suggested by the Corporator of the respective ward (known as Division in the city).

The remaining Rs one crore would be spent on works recommended by the Corporator "with the consent" of state minister incharge of Hyderabad, a GHMC release said.

The funds would be utilised to upgrade roads, drainage, streetlights, parks, community halls and other civic amnities, it said.

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the fund allocation.

The council meeting paid homage to late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and also poet Ande Sri who died in recent months.

During the council meeting, the members of the council sang 'Vande Mataram' on the occasion of its 150th anniversary and also Telangana state song 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' penned by Ande Sri. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH