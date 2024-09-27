GHMC bans unauthorised wall posters, wall writings

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday announced a ban, effective immediately, on unauthorised wall posters and writings in the city to enhance its aesthetic appeal and maintain cleanliness.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said there is a need for implementing strict measures against unauthorized pasting of posters and wall writings to uphold the city's aesthetic appeal and to maintain the cleanliness of compound walls in both public and private establishments.

She issued a circular in this regard to the Zonal Commissioners of GHMC and other officials.

She said the Deputy Commissioners shall convene a meeting with all local printers within their jurisdiction and ensure no printing is taken up without valid permission and strict notices should be issued against the printing of posters without the valid permission of the GHMC Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner shall coordinate with all cinema theatre owners to ensure no movie posters are affixed on walls, the circular said.

Kata directed all deputy commissioners to take necessary action, impose penalties and ensure strict enforcement of these regulations regarding wall posters, paintings and writings.