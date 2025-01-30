GHMC council meeting approves budget of Rs 8,440 crore for 2025-26

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Amid protests by BRS corporators, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday approved an annual budget of Rs 8,440 crore for 2025-26.

The budget was approved during the GHMC council meeting, presided over by Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal.

The BRS corporators, who held placards, sought debate on issues raised by them, also alleging negligence of city's development by the ruling government, which was countered by the Congress members.

As attempts to make the BRS corporators resume their seats failed, the Mayor directed marshals to escort the former out.

The BRS members, who were raising slogans, were taken to different police stations.

In a post on social media platform 'X', BRS Working President K T Rama Rao condemned the party corporators being taken away by police "for questioning the Congress government's negligence of Hyderabad".

BJP Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender, who attended the meeting as an ex-officio member, alleged that contractors are not coming forward to carry out civic works as money has not been paid to them for the works done by them earlier.

He also alleged poor condition of roads, water bodies and sought allocation of funds for completing important civic works.

In her speech, the Mayor thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for sanctioning funds to carry out welfare and civic development works in the city.

The corporators and officials should work in coordination for the city's progress, she said.

The meeting also paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. PTI SJR KH