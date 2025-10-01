GHMC renames ''Telugu Thalli flyover'' as ''Telangana Thalli'' flyover

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has renamed the well-known 'Telugu Thalli flyover' here as 'Telangana Thalli flyover'.

The flyover, located outside the Secretariat complex, was built during undivided Andhra Pradesh and named as 'Telugu Thalli flyover' (Mother Telugu flyover).

The Standing Committee of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recently approved naming the flyover as 'Telangana Thalli' Flyover (Mother Telangana flyover).

The GHMC has installed a board with the changed name on one side of the flyover. The GHMC's Projects Wing said in a release on Wednesday that installation of the name board has been completed on one side, while work was underway on the other side.

The second board would be installed within two days after the work is completed, it said. Both boards would be opened simultaneously, the release said.

The clarification came apparently in response to social media posts on the board (installed on one side) being covered. PTI SJR SJR ADB