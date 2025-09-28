GHMC steps up post-rain cleaning, sanitation in Musi river localities

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) After floodwater in the Musi river receded, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday intensified post-rain cleaning, desilting and sanitation works in surrounding localities.

The GHMC said its field teams were working round the clock in bastis and vulnerable colonies to restore normalcy and safeguard public health.

“Roads, inner lanes and bastis near the Musi are being cleared of mud and debris. Pump sets have been deployed to drain stagnant water in low-lying areas. Desilting of drains and removal of silt from habitations along the river is in progress," the GHMC said in a post on 'X'.

"Large-scale cleaning and disinfection drives are underway at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and nearby zones. Spraying and bleaching are being carried out to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. Garbage and flood waste are being shifted to dumping yards on priority," it added.

The GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan is monitoring the situation in flood-affected areas and guiding teams to ensure citizen safety and comfort.

On Saturday, approximately 1,500 residents of low-lying areas were relocated to relief camps after heavy rains caused the Musi River to swell. Food and essential supplies were provided at the camps.

As water levels receded, residents began returning to their homes. Meanwhile, bus services from the MGBS, which were suspended on Saturday after floodwater entered the premises, resumed operations, an official said.