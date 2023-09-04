Ghosi bypoll: SP's Shivpal Yadav accuses UP police of threatening voters, demands action

Azamgarh: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Monday accused Uttar Pradesh police officials of threatening voters of the Ghosi assembly constituency ahead of the bypoll and demanded action against them.

Advertisment

The national general secretary of the Samajwadi party along with 10 legislators met Inspector General of Police Akhilesh Kumar and demanded action against the officials of the force who were "threatening" voters.

Yadav also alleged that the deployment of 40 ministers for the Ghosi bypoll was also affecting the election. He handed over a memorandum to the IGP seeking his intervention in ensuring free and fair polls.

The bypoll is slated on September 5 and counting of votes will be held on September 8.

Advertisment

The Samajwadi Party leader alleged that Ghosi and Kopaganj's SHO and circle officer are harassing people and threatening voters.

"In hotels from Azamgarh to Mau, ministers are staying and affecting polls. Money is also being distributed. Muslims are being threatened to prevent them from voting," Yadav said and alleged that the BJP was adopting dishonest means to win the bypoll.

On Sunday, the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party submitted memorandums to the state election commissioner, accusing each other of "trying to influence" the Ghosi Assembly bypoll.

Advertisment

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the son of the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Ghosi assembly bypoll of threatening a police constable and that his outpost in-charge, a Dalit, would be "beaten up with shoes".

The bypoll in Ghosi was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

The Congress and Left parties have extended their support to Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh. The BSP has not fielded any candidate for the bypoll.

Campaigning for the bypoll came to an end on Sunday evening.