Ghulam Nabi Azad advises DPAP workers to refrain from engaging in divisive politics

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad reiterated on Tuesday that his politics would remain free from religious biases, focusing solely on issues of public interest.

He advised the party workers to refrain from engaging in divisive politics that could ignite communal tension and further polarise the society.

"Our goal is to bring people together for a peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir. We cannot afford to engage in divisive politics as our party's foundation is built on these very principles," Azad said while addressing a party workers' meeting in Bhaderwah.

He emphasised that politics rooted in a communal and divisive agenda cannot effectively serve people.

"It is my commitment to ensure that my politics remains free from religion and only issues pertaining to public interest are highlighted," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

"Politics with a communal and divisive agenda cannot thrive or serve people," he added.

Azad said the Chenab valley, particularly Bhaderwah, is known for its secular values and brotherhood, adding that this unity deserves appreciation and people must retain it at all cost.

The former Union minister stressed the importance of regular meetings and public outreach programmes, and directed the party workers to conduct corner meetings to elucidate the DPAP's agenda to people.

"We must connect with people and acquaint them with our party's mission, so that more and more individuals are inspired to join our cause," he said. PTI AB RC