Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for strong measures to curb terrorism in Jammu region

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed concerns on Thursday over the resurgence of terrorism in the Jammu region and demanded strong measures to curb the menace.

Azad also urged the government to take proactive steps to win the hearts and minds of the people.

The resurgence of militancy in Jammu poses a potential threat to peace and the thriving tourism sector, he told reporters in the Banihal area.

Azad said that during his tenure as chief minister, militancy in the Jammu region was nearly non-existent.

"While we acknowledge the government's current approach to tackling militancy, further measures are necessary to completely eliminate it, as its persistence will adversely affect both peace and tourism," he said.

"The people of J&K yearn for peace, and it is imperative for the government to initiate measures that promote trust and goodwill among the people," Azad added.

"In earlier times, we achieved peace through constructive efforts and positive engagement. We hope the current government will adopt a similar strategy to bring stability and tranquillity to the region," the DPAP leader said.

Azad also underscored the significance of informed voting and cautioned against succumbing to emotional appeals and misinformation.

"Many elected representatives struggle to effectively advocate for their constituents in Parliament. People often vote based on emotions and misleading propaganda, but the reality is that their chosen representatives frequently fail to represent them effectively," he said.

He urged voters to choose capable and effective representatives who can genuinely serve their interests. "There needs to be a shift in voter mentality towards selecting leaders who can raise their voices and drive development," Azad said. PTI AB IJT IJT