Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses concern over escalating tension in Middle East, calls for restraint

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday voiced deep concern over the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, stressing the urgent need for restraint and responsible action by all parties involved.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

Following the attack, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting several American military bases in the Middle East, including in Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE.

“Recent events in the Middle East are deeply worrying. I am following the conflict with grave concern, particularly for the civilians caught in the crossfire. This is a time for restraint and responsibility,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Azad said in a post on X.

All sides must return to the path of diplomacy and avoid steps that could further inflame tensions, he said.

“Dialogue remains the only credible way forward. I sincerely hope cooler heads prevail to prevent further suffering and to safeguard stability in an already fragile region!” Azad said. PTI TAS ARI