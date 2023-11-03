Ghulam Nabi Azad targets Congress for joining hands with NC, PDP in J-K

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday hit out at the Congress for joining hands with the National Conference and the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Addressing a public meeting in Doda, he also targeted the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party over their stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Azad said the Congress earlier won seats in Jammu and Kashmir because of his efforts.

"Now all three parties - NC, Congress and PDP - have come together. They level allegations against us. They are merely helping in division of votes.... The NC, Congress and the PDP have united to ensure the BJP's victory," he said.

Advertisment

Azad formed the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress in August last year.

He said it was a belief in the Congress that his departure would lead to the demise of the party in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting it to align with the NC in order to survive in the region.

He also criticised the National Conference over its dynastic politics.

"They assumed that Ghulam Nabi Azad is in New Delhi and they would continue to dominate Jammu and Kashmir for generations to come. They were even preparing for a potential fourth generation. They felt why did I come back to harm them? This is why they launched a misinformation campaign against me," Azad claimed. PTI AB SMN