GI Alliance Partners with IKS Health to Fuel Strategic Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Dallas, TX, United States – Business Wire India IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, is proud to announce a key partnership with GI Alliance, the nation’s largest independent gastroenterology (GI) services organization. Working together and leveraging the IKS Health platform, the partnership will deploy advanced AI-enabled technology and human intelligence to build an unrivaled revenue cycle management (RCM) process focused on GI and GI-allied specialties.

“We are excited about our partnership with IKS Health, designed to further enhance clinical and operational structures in our network of premier gastroenterology providers,” said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO, GI Alliance. “Leveraging IKS Health’s care-enablement platform across our organization will allow us to focus on growth with a partner that adds the right combination of pragmatic technology and human expertise.” The collaboration will also leverage relevant clinical optimization features of the IKS Health platform that will enable GI Alliance clinicians and staff to reduce their administrative task burden and spend more time focused on patient care.

“In IKS Health, we have found a partner committed to continuously advancing their RCM solutions,” said Gregory TenBarge, Chief Revenue Officer, GI Alliance. “Together, our expert teams are implementing best-in-class technology across GI and allied specialties.” IKS Health is pleased to partner with GI Alliance to support and expand their innovative growth trajectory across the GI health spectrum.

“Providing GI Alliance with access to our comprehensive suite of clinical enablement solutions including preactive RCM and document management will significantly optimize their workflows,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. “As we grow our capabilities within healthcare, we look forward to building a strong and successful long-term partnership with GI Alliance.” About GI Alliance GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, physician-owned network for gastrointestinal care in the United States. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 900 independent gastroenterologists who deliver the highest quality of GI care for patients in 345 practice locations across the country. Partnering with the nation’s premier independent GI physician practices, GI Alliance supports operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Offering a full spectrum of services for the management of digestive health, GI Alliance is committed to excellence and innovation in gastroenterology.

www.gialliance.com About IKS Health IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare — spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens — so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS Health enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS Health’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS Health is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality, and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions.

Founded in 2006, IKS Health’s global workforce supports large health systems across the United States. For more information on IKS Health and its solutions, please visit ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309