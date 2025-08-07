GI tags for Ryndia, Khasi handloom proud moment for Meghalaya, says Governor Vijayashankar

Shillong, Aug 7 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Thursday said the granting of Geographical Indication (GI) tags to Ryndia and Khasi handloom is a moment of pride not only for the state but for the entire nation, reaffirming the unique identity of the state's traditional weaving culture.
"It is a moment of celebration for all of us. GI tag for Ryndia and Khasi handloom reaffirms the unique identity of our traditional weaving culture," the Governor said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Handloom Day, organised by the department of textiles, government of Meghalaya.
The government of India granted GI tags to Ryndia silk and Khasi handloom from Meghalaya in April.
Highlighting the exclusivity of Meghalaya's textile heritage, the governor recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation of Ryndia silk and said the recognition showcases the strength and cultural legacy of the state.
He informed that over 40,000 farmers and more than 42,000 people, mostly women, are directly or indirectly engaged in the handloom sector.
Vijayashankar also shared his experience of visiting the handloom stalls before the programme and lauded the strong participation of women, saying it reflects their key role in shaping the state's textile economy.
He acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Textiles Minister Paul Lyngdoh for their efforts in uplifting the sector and supporting local artisans.
Speaking at the event, Lyngdoh said the GI tagging of Ryndia and Khasi handloom reflected the enduring legacy of the Swadeshi movement that continues to thrive in the state.
"This achievement has taken our community weavers and traditional products to a new level," Lyngdoh said.
He also expressed gratitude to Dr Rajanikant, who played a pivotal role in securing the GI status for both products.
He added that the department of textiles is now gaining prominence, especially after the PM mentioned Meghalaya's handloom products in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.
As part of the celebration, the minister launched a new website titled 'KHNENG - Woven with Heritage, Worn with Pride', and unveiled a book cover titled 'Looms to Legacy'.
The event concluded with the distribution of state handloom awards to outstanding artisans from across various districts of Meghalaya.