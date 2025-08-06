GI tags help preserve heritage, empower artisans: Rajani Kant

Shillong, Aug 6 (PTI) Geographical Indications (GI) are a powerful tool for preserving India's cultural heritage while empowering artisan communities, said Rajani Kant on Wednesday.
Kant, a Padma Shri awardee, popularly known as the 'GI Man of India', said that over 650 GI applications have been submitted across 26 states and union territories, with 635 products already granted GI tags, including 36 from the Northeast region and five from Meghalaya alone.
Delivering the keynote address on the theme "Geographical Indications: From Local Craft to Global Identity", Kant highlighted the critical role of GI tagging in connecting traditional crafts to international markets while protecting indigenous knowledge systems.
"GI is not just a legal instrument, it's a means of survival for millions of artisans, particularly women and youth in rural India," said Kant, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Human Welfare Association, Varanasi.
Sharing his personal journey from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, to global advocacy forums including WIPO and UNESCO, Kant spoke about his over three decades of ground-level work with weavers, craftspeople, and marginal communities.
He said GI recognition has led to tangible economic revival in many regions and called on National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Shillong to actively engage in protecting and promoting local heritage, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.
"Traditional knowledge needs guardians, and institutions like NIFT can play a pivotal role in taking forward our cultural narratives," he added.
NIFT Shillong Director Shankar Kumar Jha lauded Kant's grassroots leadership and said his presence would inspire students to pursue meaningful innovation rooted in Indian heritage.
The NIFT started its Handloom week celebrations on Wednesday, which will run until August 13. It will hold exhibitions, panel discussions, live demonstrations, and student-led projects to celebrate and reinterpret India's handloom traditions. PTI JOP RG