Giani Raghbir Singh removed as Jathedar of Akal Takht; Kuldeep Singh appointed acting Jathedar

Amritsar, Mar 7 (PTI) The SGPC on Friday removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht Jathedar and stated that, in the face of growing challenges, his leadership was deemed "inadequate in guiding the 'Panth' (Sikh community)" and that his "inconsistent approach weakened 'Panthic' unity." The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also removed Giani Sultan Singh from the post of Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The SGPC appointed Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the new Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. Additionally, he will serve as the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, until a permanent appointment is made.

The Akal Takht in Amritsar and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar district, are two of the five seats of temporal authority in Sikhism.

This development comes a month after Giani Harpreet Singh was removed as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

Giani Raghbir Singh will continue to serve as the ‘head granthi’ of Harmandar Sahib, while Giani Sultan Singh will continue serving as a ‘granthi’ at Harmandar Sahib.

Religious figure Baba Tek Singh, head of Bunga Mastuana, Damdama Sahib, has been appointed as the Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

These decisions were made during a meeting of the executive committee of the SGPC at Teja Singh Samundri Hall.

Meanwhile, the decision regarding the resignation of Harjinder Singh Dhami as president of the SGPC has been kept pending.

Giving information through a statement issued after the meeting, SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk said the appointment of a new Jathedar of Akal Takht will be made only after extensive consultations with Sikh institutions, ‘Jathebandis,’ and ‘Sampradas.’ In the meantime, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj will serve as the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht.

Explaining the rationale behind changing the Jathedars, Virk stated that the Akal Takht is the supreme authority of ‘Miri Piri’ (Sikh doctrine of the close relationship between religion and politics), established by Guru Hargobind Sahib, and remains the spiritual and political center of Sikh governance.

However, in the face of growing challenges, the leadership of Giani Raghbir Singh was deemed inadequate in guiding the ‘Panth’ and addressing contemporary issues effectively.

He highlighted concerns over increasing divisions within Sikh institutions, rising threats to Sikh identity worldwide, and the alleged failure of the former Jathedar to take a firm stance on critical Panthic matters.

His "inconsistent statements and reluctance to address serious incidents impacting Sikh values and morality led to disappointment among the Sikh Sangat," said Virk.

"In this era of globalisation, the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib must provide clear, unwavering leadership to safeguard Sikh interests. Unfortunately, Giani Raghbir Singh’s inconsistent approach has weakened Panthic unity instead of strengthening it. Given these serious shortcomings, the executive committee decided to retire him from the post of Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib," said Virk.

Reaffirming SGPC's commitment to upholding Sikh traditions and institutions, Virk stated that since its establishment under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925, the SGPC has tirelessly worked towards managing Sikh institutions, promoting Gurbani, preserving Sikh history, and spreading the universal message of Sikh faith.

The organisation remains dedicated to addressing contemporary challenges facing the Panth with unity and resolve.

In another decision, it was unanimously decided to hold the SGPC's annual budget session on March 28. The budget for the year 2025-26, encompassing SGPC, Gurdwara Sahib management, Dharam Prachar Committee, educational institutions, and other related matters, will be presented for discussion and approval, he said.

Meanwhile, SGPC member Kulwant Singh Prain alleged that the agenda for the meeting was not shared with any of the members before the meeting.