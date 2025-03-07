SGPC appoints Kuldeep Singh as acting Jathedar of Akal Takht; Giani Raghbir Singh removed

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the position of Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

The SGPC, which is the apex gurdwara body, appointed Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht. He has also been appointed as the Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

Giani Raghbir Singh will continue to hold the charge of ‘head granthi’ of the Golden Temple.

These decisions were made in a meeting of the SGPC executive committee at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here.

The SGPC also removed Giani Sultan Singh from the position of Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Rupnagar. He will now serve as the 'granthi' of Harmandar Sahib.

In another decision, SGPC member Baba Tek Singh Dhanola has been appointed as the Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, the decision regarding the resignation of Harjinder Singh Dhami as president of the SGPC has been kept pending.