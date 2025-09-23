Giant python captured in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) The officers of the wildlife department and Police on Tuesday captured a python weighing nearly 55 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Acting on information from locals, teams of police and the wildlife department rushed to Manpur village in Nowshera tehsil and launched an operation to capture a giant python in the forest area, Wildlife official Rajesh Kumar said.

The four-and-a-half-metre reptile was captured after an hours-long operation. It weighed 50-55 kilograms, Kumar added.

The python had killed and swallowed a jackal but later vomited it out. The reptile will be released in the forest, the officials said. PTI AB APL NB