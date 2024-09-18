'Giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms': Shah on govt approval of simultaneous polls

New Delhi, Sept 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Kovind panel, saying it will be a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms in the country.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted the high-level Ram Nath Kovind panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

"Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms. Today, in this direction, Bharat takes a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms with the Union Cabinet accepting the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on One Nation One Election," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said this reflects Prime Minister Modi's "iron will" to bolster the country's democracy through clean and financially efficient elections and accelerate economic growth through more productive allocation of resources. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK