Giant wheel stops working midway in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, 20 rescued

New Delhi: Around 20 persons, including four children and 12 women, were rescued from a giant wheel after it developed some technical snag at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi's outer north, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms, showing several people stuck in the giant wheel as others try to climb up the swing to rescue them.

"A rescue call was received at 11.10 pm on Wednesday night from Subhash Ramlila Maidan that more than 20 people trapped on a giant swing," a fire department official said on Thursday.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and 20 persons -- four men, 12 women and four children were rescued safely from the swing, they said.