Giant wheel stops working midway in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, 20 rescued, FIR registered

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Around 20 people, including four children and 12 women, were rescued from a giant wheel after it developed a technical snag at Ramlila Maidan in outer-north Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against those operating the giant wheel and was probing the matter.

"An FIR under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered. No one was injured in the incident. The giant swing malfunctioned and jammed due to a technical glitch," a senior police officer said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms, showing several people stuck in the giant wheel as others try to climb up the swing to rescue them.

"A rescue call was received at 11.10 pm on Wednesday night from Subhash Ramlila Maidan that more than 20 people were trapped on a giant swing," a fire department official said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and 20 people -- four men, 12 women and four children -- were rescued safely from the swing, the official said.

Sources said the organisers requested the civic body to check the condition of the swing so they get permission to operate it again. PTI BM SMN