GIBF 2025 concludes at GIFT City, leaders deliberate on vision to make India global financial hub

Ahmedabad, Sep 26 (PTI) The second edition of the GIFT International Banking Forum (GIBF) 2025 concluded at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Friday, with senior regulators, global bank CEOs, and thought leaders deliberating on how it could anchor India's global financial ambitions.

More than 50 banks and 150 senior leaders from across the country participated in the event, and highlighted opportunities to unlock global flows, including bank credit, accounting for 86 per cent of world GDP, a USD 34 trillion cross-border lending potential, USD 860 billion remittances, and the possibility of capturing 15-25 per cent of treasury operations in bonds, forex, derivatives, and investments through GIFT City.

According to an official release, conversations on the theme "Powering India's Global Financial Leadership" highlighted how GIFT City is positioned to drive innovation in various aspects of banking, including wholesale banking, retail wealth, and treasury, while shaping a unified vision for India as a global financial hub.

GIFT City MD and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul said, "GIFT City is at the forefront of India's ambition to emerge as a global banking and financial powerhouse. With 34 IFSC banking units (IBUs) already operational, we are witnessing the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that is seamlessly connecting India with global financial markets." "As India transitions from being a delivery hub to a strategic centre of global finance, GIFT City will continue to anchor this transformation, serving as the launchpad for innovation, capital flows, and financial leadership on the world stage," he said.

Pratik Shah, partner and national leader, Financial Services, EY India, said that GIFT City is India's bold platform to bring global capital closer home and channel the country's capital to global markets.

"The opportunity is immense, powered by India's unique strengths — the world's fastest-growing large economy, unmatched digital infrastructure, and deep pools of talent. With aligned regulation, strong liquidity, and corporate adoption, GIFT City is set to be the global hub of choice for investors and a key driver of India's Viksit Bharat 2047 journey," he said.

The session focused on harnessing regulatory foresight, digital public infrastructure, and global linkages to become a trusted international hub, wholesale and transaction banking, retail wealth, treasury in real time, and a CEO roundtable.

GIBF 2025 also celebrated excellence with awards, including "Bank of the Year" to HSBC, "Innovative Bank of the Year" to Bank of Baroda, and "Digital Bank of the Year" to Standard Chartered Bank.