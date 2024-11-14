GIFT City launches international fintech institute and incubator to attract talent

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar has announced the launch of the GIFT International Fintech Institute and the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub – a dedicated fintech incubator and accelerator – to attract talent.

These initiatives, supported by the Asian Development Bank, are set to transform the fintech landscape, strengthening GIFT City's position as a premier international hub for financial technology and attracting world-class talent and industry attention to India, GIFT City said in a release.

The GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI) will be led by a consortium comprising Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar and the University of California, San Diego, the release said.

The training programmes, set to commence in January 2025, are designed to equip professionals with industry-aligned skills essential for the modern financial sector, it said.

The GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub (GIFT IFIH), led by global accelerator platform Plug and Play, aims to provide essential resources, expert mentorship, and expansive networking opportunities to startups, said the release “These initiatives are expected to establish a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem fostering fintech innovation and entrepreneurship, thereby strengthening India's fintech sector,” Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO of GIFT City.

Particular focus will be placed on supporting women entrepreneurs and promoting an inclusive ecosystem that encourages diverse talent and perspectives, said the release.

Additionally, the initiatives will drive applied research to create fintech solutions, bridging the gap between academic research and industry needs, it added.