Gig worker held for 'assaulting' woman after entering PG in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sept 4 (PTI) A gig worker has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman and stealing from her at her paying guest accommodation here.

The incident occurred on August 29 and was caught on CCTV.

The police had traced the culprit using the CCTV footage.

According to police, the man, identified as Naresh Pattam, 30, was passing by the PG facility at BTM Layout 1st Stage when he saw the door open and the security guard fast asleep.

“He then entered the premises, locked the other rooms from outside and went inside the victim’s room,” said a police official to PTI.

He also allegedly took Rs 2,500 from the victim's room, the police added.

Pattam is from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh and worked as a bike-taxi driver.

Police also said he arrived in Bengaluru after getting out on bail in two robbery cases in his home town in 2021. PTI JR ROH