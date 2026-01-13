Gig workers body welcomes end to 10-minute delivery promise

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Gig Workers Association on Tuesday welcomed the decision by quick commerce platforms to roll back the ten-minute delivery promise, saying the move recognises that extreme delivery timelines put unsafe pressure on delivery workers. In a statement, the association said the ten-minute delivery model forced workers to rush, take risks on the road and work long hours due to constant pressure created by incentives, ratings and order allocation on apps.

"However, workers are often paid the same amount for a multi-order delivery as for a single order. In one such case, a worker was paid only Rs 19.30 for delivering two orders together. This increases risk and workload without any additional compensation," it said. The association further said that the creation of a permanent institutional mechanism for collective dialogue between workers, platforms, and the government is a necessity. Adding that such a mechanism is necessary to address concerns in advance, ensure worker safety and dignity, and prevent conflicts from escalating. The move follows intervention by the Union Ministry of Labour, which held discussions with quick commerce platforms over concerns about the welfare of delivery workers. Eternal-owned Blinkit has removed the "ten-minute" delivery claim from its platforms, changing its tagline from "10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep", while other platforms may follow suit. Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said the branding created real and dangerous pressure on riders. "When '10 minutes' is printed on a rider's uniform or bag and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure becomes real, constant and dangerous," Chadha said. He said such pressure leads to mental and physical stress, risky driving and puts the lives of delivery workers and other road users at risk. In a post on X, Chadha thanked the Central government for its intervention, saying the move would help improve the safety and dignity of gig workers. "Over the past months, I have spoken to hundreds of delivery partners. Many are overworked, underpaid and risking their life to fulfil an unrealistic promise," he said. The issue had come into focus after gig workers held a nationwide strike on New Year's Eve in 2025, highlighting concerns over health, safety and income linked to ultra-fast delivery promises.