GIMS cancels 255 nurse recruitment after staff protest

Noida, Oct 16 (PTI) The Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Monday cancelled the direct recruitment to 255 staff nurse posts, officials said.

The cancellation comes after a protest by some staff at the hospital which impacted treatment services at the state-run facility, they said.

"The general public is informed that the advertisement published on October 8 for direct recruitment to 255 staff nurse posts by the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons," GIMS Director Brig. (Retired) Dr. Rakesh Gupta said in a notice.

He said after the publication of the advertisement, there was anger among the staff nurses working in the institute regarding recruitment and they demanded their recruitment on regular posts.

On Monday, a protest was held in the hospital premises and all the treatment services of the hospital were disrupted due to which patients are facing a lot of problems, he said.

The step has been taken in view of the above problem, for the benefit of the nursing staff working in the institute and for the purpose of giving them preference in regular recruitment, he added.

A proposal for fresh recruitment is being sent to the government and further process would be completed after its approval, Gupta said. PTI KIS RHL