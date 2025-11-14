Gini Health launches first functional ageing, longevity mission 'Jiyo 100 Saal'

Mohali, Nov 14 (PTI) Gini Health, a Canada-based healthcare company, launched "Jiyo 100 Saal" on Friday, billed as India's first community-led functional ageing and longevity mission.

The programme, unveiled on World Diabetes Day, aims to empower citizens to live longer, healthier, and functionally stronger lives, the company said.

At the event, senior citizens from the region were honoured as the first ambassadors of the movement.

Chief guest MP Malvinder Singh Kang called it a movement with the potential to significantly influence India's long-term health landscape.

India currently has more than 140 million people aged 65 and above, a figure expected to rise sharply in the coming decades.

The "Jiyo100 Saal" mission introduces what organisers describe as India's first structured assessment for functional ageing. It measures key markers including mobility, strength, cognition, mood, and disease resistance.

Founder and CEO of Gini Health, Gurjot Narwal, said hospitals of the future must evolve from centres of sick care to centres of prevention, vitality, and strength.

Endocrinologist Dr Anil Bhansali said ageing can be slowed through a modified lifestyle and targeted medical care.