Ginu Zacharia Oommen appointed chairman of Kerala State Food Commission

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday decided to appoint CPI nominee Ginu Zacharia Oommen as chairman of the State Food Commission, which has the mandate to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state.

The decision was taken by a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a CMO release here.

Four schemes--namely the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS), and maternity benefits provided under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY)--fall under the purview of the Act.

Oommen, a former member of the Kerala Public Service Commission, was the General Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) in 2001-2002. He also served as the national president of the All India Students Federation (AISF), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In addition, Oommen was the National Vice President of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of CPI, and was also an invitee to the National Council of the Left party. PTI TGB TGB ROH