GIPE: Sanyal hits back, says poor NAAC grade reflects work of earlier leaders

Pune, Apr 5 (PTI) EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal on Saturday broke his silence on his removal from the post of chancellor of Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics (GIPE) by asserting the prestigious institution's poor grade in the recent NAAC accreditation reflects the performance of earlier leaders.

Sanyal was removed from the post on Thursday by the Servants of India Society (SIS), the GIPE's parent body, citing declining academic standing, failure on his part to provide "concrete steps" to improve the situation as well as the 'B' grade received in the NAAC accreditation.

Posting a letter addressed to SIS president Damodar Sahoo on X, Sanyal said he had refrained from commenting on recent events at GIPE but wanted to put "a few things on public record" now.

"SIS President Sahoo has raised two justifications for replacing me as Chancellor of GIPE. First, that I am somehow responsible for poor 'B' grade in NAAC ratings. Note that I just took over in October 2024 and visited the place for the first time in November. Moreover, the review was based on data between 2018-23," he stated.

The NAAC accreditation was done in January 2025, which was based on quantitative data from 2018-2023.

"The current B Grade in NAAC accreditation hardly reflects the efforts of either the Chancellor or the Vice Chancellor who did not have any time before the NAAC accreditation. Surely, this B Grade reflects the performance of earlier leaders of the institution rather than the current ones," Sanyal added.

He said he would be "pleased to provide you (Sahoo) with a list of changes that we intend to introduce in order to improve future grades".

On Sahoo's contention that he did not reply in time to a letter sent on March 24 this year, Sanyal said he was in the United Kingdom to deliver lectures at LSE, Kings College etc.

"I returned on late night of March 30 and on March 31 requested one of India's most senior academics to look into it. She agreed a day later, but SIS chose to send the letter (informing about removal) before I could write a reply," Sanyal asserted.

Sanyal also claimed there were controversies and accusations of financial impropriety at GIPE over the years, which he attempted to clear in a transparent way.

"A finance committee, set up as per UGC norms, raised several pertinent issues at their meeting on March 29, 2025. Here is just one example of suspicious happenings at GIPE campus. A full new institution called Western Business School claims to run from the same campus and has posted photos of GIPE on their website," he said.

Providing the screenshots of the institute's picture (WBS) in his post, Sanyal claimed that the photos were changed but he managed to get the screenshots.

"Their promotional material (pdf), now in our custody, is based entirely on claiming GIPE campus as their own. It also states that it was set up by SIS. This issue was raised in the GIPE finance committee meeting. This is not a trivial issue as GIPE campus does not belong to the institution but to SIS, and in theory (it) can be asked to vacate," Sanyal said.

The iconic old building at GIPE is controlled by SIS and not normally accessible to students and faculty, he further said.

The SIS may have originally set up GIPE but no longer funds the institution, which is run entirely on student fees and taxpayer funding. Sanyal said.

Far from providing funds, SIS extracts rent from GIPE, which ranges from interest-free loans for land purchases by SIS to charges for all manner of "services", he said.

There is no transparency on how the amounts are derived and these were also questioned by the finance committee, he said.

"I receive no remuneration for being chancellor and normally it is just a ceremonial role. However, given the long-standing breakdown in governance, it is my duty to hard working students/faculty to step in and ask the right questions; I will continue to do so," he asserted. PTI SPK BNM