Giraffe brought from Kolkata 27 days ago dies after fall in Ranchi zoo

Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) A six-year-old giraffe brought from the Kolkata zoo 27 days ago died at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, also known as Birsa zoo, in Ranchi after a fall on Thursday, an official said.

It was the only giraffe in the zoo here.

The animal named ‘Mishty’, which was reportedly healthy, died around 12.30 am on Thursday, he said.

"The animal died after its head hit the enclosure wall after falling. The giraffe was healthy. We are trying to ascertain the reasons for its fall. A postmortem examination has been conducted, and we are waiting for the report," the zoo director Jabbar Singh told PTI.

After an attempt of nine years, the first giraffe was brought to the zoo from Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata under an animal exchange programme on August 7.

A specially-designed 14-foot enclosure was also built for the 12-feet tall animal in the zoo. PTI SAN NN