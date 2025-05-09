Girder launched for bridge tilts, local train services on Thane-Vashi line affected

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience on Friday morning after the Central Railway suspended the local train services between Thane and Vashi for more than four hours as a girder launched for a bridge was found tilted.

The traffic on the route was restored after 11.30 am, an official said, though some commuters complained that it took longer.

The girder had been launched for a bridge between Thane and Airoli stations.

Commuters were forced to look for other modes of transport, including buses and auto rickshaws to reach their workplaces.

A railway spokesperson said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) launched ten girders between 1 am and 4 am on Friday for the new Airoli-Katai Naka link road.

However, it was noticed that one of the girders had tilted. Considering commuters' safety, suburban services on the trans-harbour line were suspended from 7.10 am, said the railway official.

The line was cleared at 11. 30 am, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

As many as 56 suburban services were cancelled during the morning rush hour, he said, even though some commuters complained that the services on the corridor were disrupted till late in the afternoon.

Local transport bodies ran 41 additional buses between Thane-Vashi, Nerul-Thane, Panvel-Thane and Vashi-Thane stations.

The CR also permitted commuters to travel via the main line and Harbour Line corridor during the block period.

Nila said they have asked the MMRDA to take action against the contractor.

Suburban trains are considered the lifeline of the Mumbai region. Of 75 lakh passengers who travel by suburban local trains every day, more than 35 lakh travel on the Central Railway routes. PTI KK KRK