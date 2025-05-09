Girder launched for bridge tilts, local train services on Thane-Vashi line suspended

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience on Friday morning after the Central Railway suspended its local train services between Thane and Vashi, saying a girder launched for a bridge was found tilted.

The girder had been launched for a bridge that is being constructed between Thane and Airoli stations.

Commuters said the sudden suspension of all suburban services on the route between Thane and Navi Mumbai forced them to look for other modes of transport, including buses and autos, to reach their workplaces. Suburban trains are considered the lifeline of Mumbai.

A railway spokesperson said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority launched 10 girders between 1 am and 4 am on Friday for the new Airpoli-Katai Naka link road.

However, it was noticed that one of the girders had tilted. Considering commuters' safety, suburban services on the trans-harbour line were suspended from 7.10 am, said the railway official.

“A service block for restoration work started at 8.15 am,” the spokesperson said, adding that the job will be completed in the next half an hour. PTI KK NR