Girgaon Ganpati heritage walk to give glimpse of Mumbai's history, traditions

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A prominent heritage walk operator here has announced special theme-based walks focused on the Ganesh festival beginning next week, offering a peek into the metropolis's history and traditions.

The Ganesh festival, celebrated with fervour across Maharashtra, will start on August 27.

A statement from Khaki Tours said Mumbai's rich cultural heritage is its vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"Our upcoming Girgaon Ganpati heritage walks offer a unique glimpse into the city's history and traditions," it said.

This heritage walk, which is in its fifth year, will be held between August 27 and September 5.

The first 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' or public celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai took place in Girgaon in south Mumbai.

At Rs 999 per person, the participants will get a closer look at the traditions, practices and celebrations of Mumbai's earliest Ganesh mandals. In a duration of 2 hours, the walk covers distance of 1.5 km.

Six to eight Ganesh mandals in Girgaon will be covered during the heritage walk, including the oldest Sarvajanik Ganpati at Keshavji Naik Chawl, it said.

Talking to PTI, Khaki Tours founder Bharat Gothoskar said, "The precinct of Girgaon was uniquely placed at the junction of the European area of Malabar Hill and the native town of Mumbai. It thus became a fertile ground for arts, intelligentsia, social reform, political thought and more." "Lokmanya Tilak planted the seeds of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav here, and its roots spread across the city. Today, areas like Lalbaug and Khetwadi command the city's attention when it comes to Ganeshotsav. The walk is an attempt to bring back the focus on where it all began," he said. PTI MR NP